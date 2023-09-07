Mexico: Claudia Sheinbaum to Be MORENA Presidential Candidate

She has a PhD in physics and studied at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

After winning a selection process conducted through polls on Wednesday, Claudia Sheinbaum, the former governor of Mexico City, will be the presidential candidate for the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party for the 2024 elections.

Alfonso Durazo, the president of the MORENA's National Council, read the results of the five polls that defined the presidential candidacy for this leftist political group.

"The comprehensive analysis of these data allows us to unquestionably conclude that Claudia Sheinbaum obtained the best position to be considered as coordinator of the defense committees of the Fourth Transformation", he said.

Once the results were announced, Sheinbaum declared that she will hold a meeting with the MORENA leadership on Thursday because "the electoral process begins and there is not a minute to lose."

���� Mexico‘s Morena party tonight named its presidential candidate. She is the former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum. Now two women, Sheinbaum vs Xóchitl Galvez, are in a face-off to become the next president of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/EmmerOgj2M — Franc Contreras (@FrancMex) September 7, 2023

Given that there are no primary elections in Mexico, the selection of Sheinbaum constitutes an unprecedented democratic process, which was carried out by MORENA and its political allies, the Labor Party and the Green Ecologist Party.

Born in 1962, Sheinbaum is a fervent defender of Mexico's “Fourth Transformation”, the political project promoted by the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

“Mexico is ready for a female president or astronaut. We Mexican women have been ready for a long time,” said Sheinbaum, who has a PhD in physics and studied at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Her political career began in the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), which sponsored AMLO's presidential candidacy twice. In 2000, Sheinbaum was part of Lopez Obrador's cabinet when he was governor of the Federal District.