Mexico Welcomes Ruling Ordering Texas to Remove Border Buoys

On Thursday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) celebrated a U.S. judge's order to Texas to remove the buoys and wire barrier placed in the Rio Grande to prevent the passage of undocumented migrants across the border.

"I want to take this opportunity to inform you that the United States judiciary has ordered the removal of the Rio Grande buoys, which the Texas governor arbitrarily and in violation of our sovereignty ordered to be placed," he declared.

"I must extend my sincere thanks to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which filed this complaint, and to the judge who ruled that the buoys should be removed by no later than Sept.15," he added.

On Wednesday, David Ezra, the judge of the Western District of Texas, pointed out that the 300-meter-long barrier constitutes an "obstruction to navigability" of the Rio Grande.

Reports of inhumane treatment, from the separation of families to razor wires on river buoys, have put a spotlight on the tactics of Gov. Abbott’s effort to control migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. https://t.co/x2wbLMyl6O pic.twitter.com/pcf5hSikgS — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) August 16, 2023

He also chastised the Texas government led by Republican Greg Abbott for not seeking federal authorization before installing it and prohibited them from reinstalling it.

Previously, the Mexican government sent three diplomatic notes to Washington to complain about this artificial barrier, arguing that the buoys occupied a length of 230 meters on the Mexican side.

This barrier is part of the "Lone Star Operation," a campaign launched by Abbott to address migration to Texas and express his opposition to U.S. President Joe Biden's policy.

Over the past year, the Mexican president has also voiced his disagreement with anti-immigrant measures implemented by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who aspires to be the Republican presidential candidate.

"I want to thank President Biden because, at our request, he went to the U.S. Justice. Yesterday, this matter was resolved, and it is good news for the Mexican people," AMLO said.

