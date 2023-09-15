    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

Mexico Concerned After DACA Program Declared Unconstitutional

  • Human rights activists in McAllen, Texas, U.S., 2023.

    Human rights activists in McAllen, Texas, U.S., 2023. | Photo: X/ @NewsNation

Published 15 September 2023
Opinion

DACA granted undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children permission to live and work lawfully.

On Thursday, Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed its "great concern" over a decision by the Federal Court for the Southern District of Texas to declare the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unconstitutional.

RELATED:

Dream Defenders Arrested at Florida Governor's Office

The Mexican authorities took "note of the decision with great concern," noting it "impacts more than 580,000 people, the vast majority Mexican." This program granted undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children permission to live and work lawfully.

DACA, which began during the administration of President Barack Obama (2009-2017), has allowed the immigration status of over half a million migrants to be regularized.

"The beneficiaries have contributed significantly to the economic, social and cultural development of the United States," the Mexican diplomats highlighted.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced it will promptly work to inform and provide consular protection, legal assistance and advice on the situation to DACA beneficiaries and their families.

On Wednesday, Judge Andrew Hanen, of the Texas court, rejected an appeal from President Joe Biden's government and again declared DACA illegal. The ruling is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court.

DACA has been the subject of several political controversies. In 2017, then U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to end the program but faced legal challenges that ordered it to be reactivated.

Tags

Mexico U.S. DACA Migrants' rights

People

Andrew Hanen

Xinhua - EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.