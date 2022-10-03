AMLO Highlights Democracy Shown in Brazil’s 1st Round Elections

"The fateful era of coups d'état, of the seizure of power by force, is behind us."

The Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador referred today during his morning press conference to former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's first-round victory in the Brazilian elections on Sunday.

According to AMLO, democracy reigned in Brazil's presidential elections. "The fateful time of coups d'état, of taking power by force, is now behind us; in Brazil and all of America, the democratic way is the predominant one," AMLO said.

On Sunday, October 2, Brazilians "demonstrated their inclination for equality and justice," said the President, calling the country's elections "an example in the field of democracy."

AMLO congratulated the Workers' Party leader, expressing his hope that he will also win in the second round of elections to be held on October 30.

Felicidades, hermano y compañero Lula. El pueblo de Brasil demostró una vez más su vocación democrática y, en especial, su inclinación por la igualdad y la justicia. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) October 3, 2022

Congratulations, brother, and companion Lula. The people of Brazil demonstrated once again their democratic vocation and, especially, their inclination for equality and justice.

With 99.97 percent of the ballots counted, leftist Lula had 48.42 percent (57 238 986 votes), while right-winger Jair Bolsonaro had 43.20 percent (51 068 260 votes), according to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Both will now go to a runoff on October 30, having obtained less than 50 percent plus 1 of the votes.