AMLO Compares Trump's Facebook Bar To the Holy Inquisition

The Mexican president said that Zuckerberg's announcement "is critical" as it points out to the creation of "a court of censorship like the Holy Inquisition but for the management of public opinion."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned on Friday about the risks of a worldwide social media hegemony after the U.S. President Donald Trump was blocked from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.

"What they did in the United States is a bad sign, a bad omen that private companies decide to silence, censor. This goes against freedom, so let's not create a world government with the power to control social networks, a world media power," the president, also known as AMLO, answered when asked about Donald Trump during a press conference.

On January 7 Facebook Executive Director Mark Zuckerberg said that Trump could not use both platforms "indefinitely and at least for the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is completed." This is a response to the violence promoted by the U.S. president during the Capitol riots on January 5.

La democracia es pluralidad y respeto. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/eZGRUAR7l9 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 8, 2021

"Democracy is plurality and respect. Morning conference."

However, the Mexican president said that Zuckerberg's announcement "is critical" as it points out to the creation of "a court of censorship like the Holy Inquisition but for the management of public opinion."

In this sense, AMLO highlighted the importance of alternative media outlets as a means to guarantee the right to access information and assured that his government will support these kinds of journalistic enterprises.