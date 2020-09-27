AMLO: "Zero Impunity" for Military Involved in Ayotzinapa Case

From March to date, 34 new people related to the disappearance of the 43 students have been arrested.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed on Saturday that in the coming days the authorities will issue arrest warrants against military personnel involved in the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students.

"I offer my apology, and offer an apology on behalf of the state because we are facing a great injustice committed by the Mexican state, it is a matter of the state, and that is why now the government has to repair the damage and has to clarify what happened, and he has to deliver good accounts, there has to be justice and that is our commitment," López Obrador said during a meeting with the families at the National Palace.

The Undersecretary of Humans Rights Alejandro Encinas reported that from March to date, 34 new people related to the students' disappearance have been arrested, including members of criminal groups, police officers, and agents of the Public Ministry.

Informe a seis años de la desaparición de 43 normalistas de Ayotzinapa, desde Palacio Nacional. https://t.co/eZogCNfVj3 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 26, 2020

"Report six years after the disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa, from the National Palace."

Furthermore, the Ministry of Public Defense has handed over information on the 27th and 35th Battalions in Iguala, Guerrero, and its possible participation in the Ayotzinapa students' case. Since the investigations began, a total of 80 arrests have been carried out.

The authorities also apologized for the decisions of some judges to release alleged criminals related to the disappearance of the 43 students. This considering that the Special Investigation and Litigation Unit for the Ayotzinapa case has concluded that the so-called “historical truth” was built by hiding information during the previous administration.

Moreover, the Mexican President guaranteed that if the participation of the military is verified, there will be "zero impunity" with them.