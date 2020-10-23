Mexico: AMLO Seeks Constitutional Reform on National Resources

The announcement comes as Mexico's Supreme Court suspended an agreement to modify the legal framework so that private renewable energy companies can connect to the national power system.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Friday that he would seek a constitutional reform to guarantee the country's rights over its national resources.

"The government is not a committee at the service of private groups, individuals, corporations, banks, companies. The government is at the service of the people," Obrador stressed during a press conference.

The announcement comes as Mexico's Supreme Court suspended an agreement to modify the legal framework so that private renewable energy companies can connect to the national power system.

Día de la Médica y el Médico. Conferencia de prensa matutina. https://t.co/mMBVkPy6OC — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) October 23, 2020

"Morning press conference."

"Let's see if there is no other instance to defend the public interest; if necessary, I would propose a constitutional reform so that the dominion of the nation over natural resources prevails and so that the interest of the people is above personal or group interests," assured the president is also known as AMLO.

However, AMLO said that although he rejects the court's decision, he will not take authoritarian measures; instead, he will proceed according to the law.

During previous administrations, the president remarked that neoliberal governments prioritized the private sector within the power market to destroy state-own companies PEMEX and CFE. "We will make no concessions on this matter because our priority is to defend the people's interest," AMLO said.

