AMLO: Austerity and Battle Against Corruption Strengths Economy

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador highlighted during a press conference the economic achievements of his government in the battle against corruption as well as the implementation of austerity measures in the federal government.

The battle against corruption at all levels of the Mexican society and the implementation of the austerity policies in the federal government have yielded savings of approximately 1.5 trillion Mexican pesos ($74.970.386.697,25), estimated this Monday by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The president indicated that in the previous six years "the government was rotten: customs, immigration, ports, Pemex, CFE, Capufe, construction contracts, acquisitions, prisons, etc., but there we have been cleaning up". This as the government implements a strategy against corruption.

During his daily press conference in the National Palace, he explained that with the fight against corruption, funds are being released for development, and he added: "I calculate that we have saved about one and a half trillion pesos in the time that we have spent not allowing corruption and implementing Republican austerity.

Just for the collection of taxes "not paid by those who felt influential," 800 billion pesos ($399.842.062.385,36) have been recovered, while by not allowing huachicol (illegal sales of gasoline), savings of over 119.1 billion ($5.947.145.370.222,30) pesos have been generated, equivalent to 159 ($7.946.185.830,80) million pesos a day, the president added.

Regarding the actions of the federal government to assist the population affected by the floods in Tabasco, President López Obrador explained that a committee had already been formed to control the water in the hydroelectric plants of the Grijalva River, for the management of water in the four hydroelectric plants, with the objective of not filling the dams during the rainy season and resulting in the need to drain water to the Tabasco plain.

"We will now have strict control over water management in the dams, this also has to do with the power generation capacity of the hydroelectric plants", he added.