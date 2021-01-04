Mexico: AMLO Offers Political Asylum to Julian Assange

The Latin American country is willing to protect the WikiLeaks founder as long as he does not interfere in the political affairs of any nation.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) Monday offered political asylum to Australian journalist Julian Assange after Britain's Crime Court refused to extradite him to the U.S.

"Our Foreign Affairs Ministry will ask the U.K. government to release Assange so that Mexico can offer him political asylum," AMLO said.

"The court's verdict is a triumph of justice. Assange is a journalist who complied with his duty," he stressed.

The proposal took place shortly after Britain Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied the extradition of Assange, 49, accused by the U.S. of espionage and computer intrusion.

Julian Assange Partner Stella Moris: "Julian’s freedom is tied to all of our freedoms -- Free Julian, Free the Press, Free us all" #AssangeCase @StellaMoris1 pic.twitter.com/gPXlpaBzWb — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 4, 2021

In 2012, WikiLeaks founder received asylum from Ecuador. However, he had to remain in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for six years and nine months because British authorities denied him safe conduct to leave the U.K. AMLO recalled that WikiLeaks' articles about Mexico revealed the subservience of previous corrupt governments to Washington and their failed war against drug trafficking. "Today, I'm in favor of forgiveness, pardon, and asylum for Assange. Mexico is willing to protect him as long as he does not interfere in the political affairs of any country," the leftist president said. On Wednesday, Baraitser will decide whether Assange can be released on parole. The Australian journalist is currently in custody.