ALBA-TCP Expresses Concern over Violence in the Middle East

On Monday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) expressed its concern over the escalation of violence in the Middle East.

"Once again, ALBA-TCP condemns the genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza, which has added to the endless suffering of the Palestinian people and has endangered peace in the region," it said.

This Latin American organization regarded Israel's actions as impunity, while noting the inaction of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which remained silent in the face of the illegal attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

This has created "a serious risk of regionalization of the conflict with unpredictable consequences," ALBA-TCP assessed.

The ALBA-TCP called on the UNSC to work diligently to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire, ensure the supply of necessary humanitarian aid, and foster conducive conditions for stable and lasting peace.

"It is imperative that there be no new escalation that could lead to further suffering and instability," the Latin American organization emphasized.

"The ALBA-TCP countries call on the international community to uphold peace and support all necessary and timely efforts for the parties involved in the conflict to cease hostilities and channel their differences based on respect and observance of international law, the provisions of the United Nations Charter, and its resolutions," it added.