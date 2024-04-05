Jorge Arreaza Meets With Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda

During the exchange, the objectives of the 2030 agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean and the objectives for the sustainable development of the region were discussed.

On Friday night, the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas Free Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Jorge Arreaza, was received by the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, to discuss issues of common interest.

During the exchange, the objectives of the 2030 agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean and the objectives for the sustainable development of the region were discussed, which seek increased cohesion and mutual support among the member countries of the organization.

Topics related to the XIX Alba Summit and international cooperation agreements were also addressed in the areas of human development, economic development and close ties with other Caribbean islands.

In this tour of several ALBA countries, the executive secretary has visited other member states of the Alliance, such as Cuba last March.

#Photos �� | Antigua and Barbuda's PM, Gaston Browne welcomes Executive Secretary Jorge Arreaza @jaarreaza with whom he discussed the purposes and strategies of the 2030 Agenda, as well as some topic for the 19th #ALBATCP Summit.#5April pic.twitter.com/6QZsHnzBNa — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) April 6, 2024

The ALBA-TCP, as an international organization, seeks to unify the member countries in political, ideological and economic matters and realize the dream of Próceres as Bolivar and José Martí, which wanted to make Latin America and the Caribbean a single front.

Other members of the Alliance include Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada and Saint Lucia; and special guests include Syria, Haiti and Suriname.