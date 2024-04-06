ALBA-TCP Condemns Attack on Mexican Embassy in Quito

The document remembered that the concept of political asylum was born and consolidated as an essential contribution to public international law in Latin America.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) condemned this Saturday the police incursion committed by the National Police of Ecuador during its irruption, Friday night at the Embassy of Mexico in Quito, to forcibly arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas.

On a statement shared in X, the Latin American organization declared that "raid of the Mexican Embassy by military forces, as well as the kidnapping of former Vice President Jorge Glas, legally protected in the Mexican Embassy through the right to political asylum, and the abusive treatment of all Mexican diplomatic personnel, constitute serious and unprecedented violations of international law."

The document also states that these illegal actions constitute a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Convention on the Right of Asylum and Mexico's sovereignty, which should be rejected by civilized countries around the world.

#Communiqué | ALBA-TCP condems the events at the headquarters of the Diplomatic Mission of the United Mexican States in Quito



The ALBA-TCP member countries strongly condemn this serious violation, reaffirm their solidarity with the Mexican government...#6April#Mexico pic.twitter.com/jribLC3Oz8 — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) April 6, 2024

#Ecuador | Ecuadorian police officers on night Friday forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, where former Ecuadorian Vice President #JorgeGlas is holed up. Glas was detained in this irruption#Mexico pic.twitter.com/towCHSLYga — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 6, 2024

"It is inadmissible for a government of our region to behave in such a manner, violating the sovereignty of sister countries and the peace and security of Latin America and the Caribbean," said the statement.

The document remembered that the concept of political asylum was born and consolidated as an essential contribution to public international law and where "we signed the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace."

ALBA-TCP member countries strongly condemned assault to the embassy. Also, reaffirmed their solidarity with the Mexican government and denounced the attempt to "replace the international order based on strict respect for the Charter of the United Nations and International Law with an order based on arbitrary rules, tailored to the interests of each actor."

Jorge Glas, in the midst of a large military deployment, has been transferred on the morning of this Saturday to the high security prison La Roca, Guayaquil, after being kidnapped during a policial assault on the Mexican Embassy in Quito.