ALBA-TCP Backs Nicaragua's Withdrawal From OAS

On Sunday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) backed the Nicaraguan government’s decision to withdraw from the Organization of American States (OAS) and close the offices of this organization in its country.

"We condemn the OAS attacks and repeated destabilizing attempts against President Daniel Ortega’s administration, actions that seek to interfere in the internal affairs of this country,” the ALBA-TCP stated.

Former OAS ambassador to Nicaragua Arturo McFields unfoundedly accused Ortega of having installed “a dictatorship” that murdered over 300 people and imprisoned 170 citizens for political reasons.

McFields did neither recognize the results of the 2021 elections, in which Ortega was re-elected for his fifth non-consecutive term (2022-2027) with 75 percent of the votes.

“These attacks show the essence of the U.S.-led OAS, which does not represent regional integration but violentes Latin American country’s rights, sovereignty, and independence,” Ortega highlighted.

“Nicaragua is a free and democratic country, so it will not be part of a pro-imperialism organization,” he added and ratified his support for Cuba and Venezuela’s fight against U.S.-backed destabilization attempts.

Besides rejecting the closure of its Managua offices, the OAS indicated that Nicaragua will continue to be a full member of that multilateral organization until Nov. 2023, the date on which two years will have passed since the withdrawal announcement made by the Ortega administration.