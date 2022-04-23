Nicaragua and Venezuela Relaunch Cooperation Commission

The III High Level Binational Joint Commission Venezuela-Nicaragua will be held on May 18.

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, received on Friday night in Managua the Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Felix Plasencia, in the framework of strengthening integration and cooperation ties between the two governments.

The meeting, which was also attended by Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo, took place as part of a working visit of the Venezuelan chief of diplomacy to the Central American country.

The main focus of the bilateral agenda was the reactivation of a mixed commission that seeks to strengthen integration and cooperation ties between the peoples and governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Cumpliendo instrucciones del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro arribamos a Managua, capital de la República de Nicaragua, con el objetivo de fortalecer los vínculos de integración y cooperación entre nuestros pueblos y gobiernos. pic.twitter.com/J7pU9pV01P — Felix Plasencia (@plasenciafelixr) April 22, 2022

During the meeting, President Daniel Ortega welcomed the deepening of ties between the two nations.

"An agenda that we are going to incarnate in actions, programs, projects, that is to say, a meeting that will later be developed to concretize what we have been exchanging and planning today, for a better future for our peoples", said the head of state.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, for his part, referred to the projects that will mark the work agenda of the mixed commission.

"We reviewed matters that are of our interest to confirm the committed route and sign in the future and meet again in the third mixed commission to ratify this historical commitment that has been in place for many years", said Plasencia.

He specified that future agreements will cover "energy, health, education, agri-food, defense and security, connectivity training, infrastructure, are all matters of interest to us".

Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo announced that the III High Level Binational Joint Commission Venezuela-Nicaragua will be held next May 18.

Within the framework of his working visit, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister also met with his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada, and with the President of the National Assembly of the Central American country, Gustavo Porras.