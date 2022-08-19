    • Live
News > Latin America

ALBA Supports Venezuelan Gov. Condemning Terrorist Attacks

  • ALBA-TCP strongly rejects terrorist attacks against Venezuelan facilities that harm the peace and security of the countries' citizens. Aug. 19, 2022.

    ALBA-TCP strongly rejects terrorist attacks against Venezuelan facilities that harm the peace and security of the countries' citizens. Aug. 19, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@Semailys

Published 19 August 2022 (3 hours 7 minutes ago)
Opinion

ALBA said that attacks against Venezuelan state facilities threaten the peace and security of the country's citizens.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) condemned "the terrorist attacks perpetrated in Venezuela against oil facilities and a medicine warehouse," ALBA-TCP executive secretary Sasha Llorenti said via Twitter. 

Venezuela Condemns Sabotage Against Medicine Warehouse

ALBA expressed its support and solidarity with the government of President Nicolás Maduro and the people of Venezuela. The organization denounced that these terrorist actions threaten the country's citizens' security and peace.

On August 15, a medicine warehouse of the Venezuelan Social Security Institute (IVSS) was destroyed in a fire. On August 18, Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez said that after investigation, it was proven that this event was an arson. The facility contained supplies for the treatment of dialysis patients.  

President Nicolás Maduro accused terrorist groups trained in Colombia during the administration of former President Iván Duque of being involved in the warehouse fire.

The Executive Secretariat of the ALBA-TCP emphatically condemns the terrorist attacks perpetrated in Venezuela against oil installations and a medicine warehouse. We denounce and repudiate these attacks against the Venezuelan people's peace, stability, and security.  

Venezuela's oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, denounced on July 16 an attack against a gas pipeline operated by the state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA) in Monagas state. The attack caused a fire in one of the pipeline's sections.

