Investors Interested in Venezuela, Says President Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro indicated on Wednesday that investors from different nations are interested in producing in the lands of his country, for which his government established a business model for future alliances.

"Investors from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, among other countries, have come to see lands in Venezuela and we have a business model to make an alliance," said Maduro in a speech broadcasted through the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión channel.

The President pointed out that the production will be for export and the domestic market.

"Let them come to produce 100,000, 200,000, 300,000 hectares and a good part of that production will go to their countries, and another part of the production for the national market, win-win, we are ready for that", he commented.

He also said that his country has 30 million hectares ready to produce.

In this sense, Maduro approved the creation of the National Land Commission (CNT). This consultative and participatory body will seek to deepen the policy of regularizing land tenure with agricultural vocation.

He also emphasized that his country's economy is being maintained with its own effort and that proof of this is the growth recorded in the first semester of 2022.

Maduro reiterated that more than 500 sanctions had affected Venezuela's economy.