Venezuela: Lawmakers Ratify Plasencia as Ambassador to Colombia

On Thursday, the National Assembly unanimously approved the appointment of Felix Plasencia as Venezuela's ambassador to the Republic of Colombia.

Foreign Policy Commission president Timoteo Zambrano pointed out that his appointment is crucial for Colombians and Venezuelans since Plasencia will work for the full restoration of historical relations between both nations.

"In a complex moment in the region, when global geopolitics is driven by theaters of war operations and imposes a language of war, Colombia and Venezuela are betting on diplomacy and reestablishing relations that should never have been broken," Zambrano pointed out.

"Plasencia is a man with all the spirit to work for the reestablishment of relations with our sister Republic of Colombia", the AN President Jorge Rodriguez said and described the ambassador's approval as a moment of joy, peace, and life for both. countries.

Lawmaker Roy Daza recalled Plasencia's extensive career as a diplomat and his link with the causes of the Latin American peoples, highlighting that his appointment will allow a process of greater and better attention to Venezuelan migrants in Colombia.

In the coming months, Venezuelan and Colombian diplomats will very likely work together to resolve pending issues such as the regulation of migratory flows or the strengthening of security in border areas where irregular armed groups operate.

“Such goals would not be possible to achieve without the reunification of both nations,” Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez pointed out.

