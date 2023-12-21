ALBA Congratulates Venezuela on Release of Alex Saab

Several personalities around the world have spoken out to celebrate the release of the diplomat and recognize the great victory of Bolivarian diplomacy.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (Alba-TCP) celebrated on Thursday the return of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab to his homeland.

Through an official communiqué, the international organization repudiated the illegal kidnapping in the United States of the diplomat for more than three and a half years.

"It was a procedure contrary to international law and in contravention of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, thus setting a painful precedent by violating the diplomatic principles that the International Community recognizes and respects," reads the text.

It added, "the victory of the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, of the Government of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, is a further demonstration that the path we have taken in our America is destined to continue on the path of triumphs and guarantees the prosperity of our free and sovereign peoples."

#Comunicado La Alianza Bolivariana para los Pueblos de Nuestra América se une al júbilo del Gobierno de la

República Bolivariana de Venezuela, de su pueblo, y de la familia del

diplomático venezolano, Embajador Alex Saab, por su liberación y retorno al país. pic.twitter.com/uZKkLa1Gly — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) December 21, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America joins the joy of the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, its people, and the family of the Venezuelan diplomat, Ambassador Alex Saab, for his release and return to the country."

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry denounced on several occasions the illegal detention of diplomat Saab in Cabo Verde on June 12, 2020, as well as his transfer to the U.S. on October 16, 2021.

These were "acts of criminalization against the entire Venezuelan people, through the violation of human rights and international law," argues the Venezuelan government, which confirmed the release of the diplomat the day before.

Messages of solidarity have been sent by the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez; the Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela, Hojat Soltani; the sociologist, professor and communicator Aníbal Garzón; the political scientist Katu Arkonada; the MEP Manu Pineda; the Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet, among others.