'A New Condor Plan Is Underway in Latin America', Morales Warns

Bolivian authorities are gathering more and more information about the direct and indirect actors of the 2019 coup against Evo Morales.

Bolivia’s ex-President Evo Morales warned about the implementation of the new Operation Condor in Latin America. He pointed out this possibility given the growing evidence of the participation of Ecuador's ex-President Lenin Moreno and Argentina's ex-President Mauricio Macri in the 2019 coup against him.

These far-right politicians supplied Jeanine Añez’s Interim government with weaponry to repress the pro-democracy protests in Bolivia.

Argentina’s Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) were also found to gather information on Morales to destabilize his government.

In Latin America, far-right regimes do not approve Bolivia’s sovereign policy, which recovered the country’s natural resources, nationalized its strategic companies, and close the U.S. military base in Chimore city.

The Wiphala was present in our lives since always.❤️

The wiphala is a national symbol of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, recognized in article 6 of the Constitution, promulgated in 2009, by President Evo Morales.#Wiphala #Bolivia pic.twitter.com/144p31vOC1 — Alina. ☀Los Andes te vieron nacer ☀️ (@AlineInti) July 8, 2021

Besides urging social movements to fight for peace, democracy, and sovereignty, Morales rejected the U.S.-backed coups, which always cause mourning and pain to the Latin American peoples. "Operation Condor" was a counterinsurgency plan that the United States and South American dictatorships implemented to contain the advance of popular forces through the selective assassination of leftist political and social leaders. The United States provided torture training, technical support, and military aid to dictatorships during the administrations of Lyndon Johnson (1963-1969), Richard Nixon (1969-1974), Gerald Ford (1974-1977), Jimmy Carter (1977-1981), and Ronald Reagan (1981-1989).