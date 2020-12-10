New Caravan of Honduran Migrants Sets off To the United States

Besides being affected by the economic crisis, Hondurans felt the ravages caused by the hurricanes Eta and Iota.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of Hondurans started a new caravan bound for the United States driven by lack of employment after the devastating damage that tropical storms Eta and Iota left in Honduras.

"After the hurricanes, we were left without work and there are no options in the country," said Carlos Gonzalez, a migrant from Sonaguera.

Similar to what happened with the caravans that came out in the last two years, the migrants concentrated in a bus station in San Pedro Sula, the second most important city in the country.

“I come from El Progreso's banana fields, we have been left with nothing. My wife and daughter are with me,” said a young man.

New migrant caravan in Honduras. Last ones have not gotten through Guatemala or Mexican troops... worth watching what happens with this one, though we’re still in Trump status quo policy-wise pic.twitter.com/wjTw2Fu0k8 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) December 10, 2020

Besides being affected by the economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, Hondurans felt the ravages caused by the passage of two hurricanes in less than a month.

This caused heavy flooding and destroyed rural economies. Eta and Iota affected over 3.5 million people, 100,000 of whom remain in temporary shelters. The caravan leaving this week is the fourth caravan so far this year.

Human rights defend Itsmania Platero recalled that at least 12 caravans have departed for the United States since 2018 from Honduras, a country ravaged by political corruption and criminal violence.