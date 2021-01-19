Guatemala Returns at Least 3,500 Migrants To Honduras

The GMI spokesperson Alejandra Mena said that negotiations were held for the "voluntary return" to the El Florido border crossing and 500 minors are back at their homeland.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute (GMI) reported on Tuesday that over 3,500 members of the caravan that was stranded in Vado Hondo, Chiquimula department, were returned to Honduras.

The GMI spokesperson Alejandra Mena said that negotiations were held for the "voluntary return" to the El Florido border crossing and 500 minors are back at their homeland. These after the Guatemalan police assaulted and fired tear gas to the caravan of ver 7000 migrants on Monday to prevent them from continuing their way North.

Algo sobre los niños en Honduras. Durante 2020 más de 800 mil perdieron acceso a la educación, pues la precariedad de sus padres, no les permitió recibir clases virtuales. A esto se suma, un millón de menores que no tienen oportunidad de estudio.#CaravanaMigrante pic.twitter.com/5G5VXZuxFa — Gilda Silvestrucci (@GildateleSUR) January 19, 2021

"Something about children in Honduras. During 2020, more than 800 thousand lost access to education, because the precariousness of their parents did not allow them to receive virtual classes. In addition, one million children do not have the opportunity to study."

On Monday the Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador called for a migratory reform alongside the United States. "In Joe Biden's campaign, he offered to finalize immigration reform and I hope that he can achieve this. That is what I hope," the president recalled.

Mexico, which had deployed security forces at its border with Guatemala, sent transportation to help with the return of migrants. Nonetheless, the Mexican president remarked that although his country would try to dissuade those left to continue, the rights of all migrants have to be respected.