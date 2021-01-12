El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico Sign Immigration Deal

Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 397,000 Central American migrants have attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras agreed to strengthen their cooperation given the increasing migratory flow from Central America to the U.S. border amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are concerned about these populations' exposure to high-risk health and living conditions, especially amid a pandemic," the Central American countries' governments stated in a joint declaration issued on Monday.

In 2020, 397,000 migrants attempted to cross the border between Mexico and the U.S., according to Milenio Diario.

"We will establish regional alliances to reduce the causes and consequences of irregular migration and prevent human trafficking," the governments assured.

"No country can solve the immigration challenges on its own. To respect the human rights of migrants and their families is a shared responsibility," they pointed out and committed to attend, assist, and protect migrants during their transit through their territories.

The four nations also emphasized the need to create new agreements with the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden once he takes office.

"The current immigration dynamic is a challenge for the region. We must facilitate safe, orderly, and regular migration under the solidarity principle," the governments urged.