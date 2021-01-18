Honduran Migrant Caravan Still Stranded in Guatemala

On Sunday morning, Hondurans were strongly repressed by members of the Guatemalan army and police.

Over 6,000 Hondurans who are part of a caravan heading to the United States remain stranded on a highway in the department of Chiquimula in Guatemala. The country's security forces have not allowed them to advance since Saturday.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) reported that the caravan remains stationary a few kilometers from the border with Honduras. There, the National Police and Army are keeping a close watch on the 6,000 people who left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, last week.

They are part of a larger group composed of 9,000 migrants, 3,000 of whom either made it to the interior of Guatemala or returned to Honduras.

The IGM also indicated that the presence of the migrants has prevented the resumption of vehicular traffic in the sector.

On Sunday morning, Hondurans were strongly repressed by members of the army and police, who have managed to deport some 1,600 Hondurans to their country in the last four days.

"The migrants were attacked with sticks and tear gas canisters by the Guatemalan army," the news agency EFE recalled.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Julia Barrera indicated that at least 21 caravan migrants have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been moved to health centers to remain in quarantine.