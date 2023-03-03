A Decade Without Hugo Chávez, the “Arañero” of Sabaneta

Venezuelan President from 1999 until his death in 2013, Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías was born on July 28, 1954, in Sabaneta de Barinas, Venezuela.

He was the second of six siblings of Hugo de los Reyes Chávez and Elena Frías, a married couple of elementary school teachers. His paternal grandmother, Rosa Inés Chávez, took care of little Hugo and taught him to read and write.

From a young age he was fond of baseball, was an altar boy and had inclinations for painting, music, creative writing and theater.

Little Hugo helped the family economy by selling fruit bomb candies known as "arañas," which gave him the name of "arañero" of Sabaneta.

Hugo completed his elementary studies in 1966 at the Julián Pino School Group. He then attended high school at the Liceo Daniel Florentino O'Leary in the state of Barinas, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in July 1971.

A nuestro amado Comandante Chávez debemos recordarlo con alegría, fervor patrio y compromiso revolucionario, como presente y reto de futuro. Siempre con la mirada puesta en el horizonte de la Venezuela del siglo XXI. ¡La Venezuela que echa pa' lante! pic.twitter.com/ZkVigBPjAD — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 3, 2023

We must remember our beloved Commander Chávez with joy, patriotic fervor and revolutionary commitment, as a present and a challenge for the future. Always with an eye on the horizon of the Venezuela of the XXI century. The Venezuela that throws ahead!

While in high school, he participated in baseball and softball championships with the Criollitos of Venezuela (1969).

On August 8, 1971, he entered the Venezuelan Military Academy and four years later, on July 5, 1975, he graduated with the rank of Second Lieutenant of Artillery obtaining outstanding results. He received a degree in Military Sciences and Arts, specializing in Engineering, mention in Land.

Chávez assumed the presidency of Venezuela on February 2, 1999. In the presidential elections of December 3, 2006 he was reelected president obtaining 62.84 % of the votes. In the presidential elections for the period 2013-2019, he was reelected for a third consecutive term with 55.08% of the total valid votes.