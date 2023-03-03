Meeting On Chavez's Revolutionary Thought Starts In Venezuela

"Commander Chavez is the Great Homeland, the Latin American unity. Studying his thought is to meet and embrace ourselves," governor Rodriguez stated.

On Friday, Miranda State Governor Hector Rodriguez inaugurated the "Meeting on the Validity of the Bolivarian Thought of Commander Hugo Chavez in the 21st Century," an event that brought together intellectuals from 55 countries at the Carreño Theater, Caracas, Venezuela.

"Commander Chavez is the Great Homeland, the Latin American unity. Studying his thought is to meet and embrace ourselves," Rodriguez said at the opening ceremony.

At the meeting, which will run until Sunday, over 140 delegates will discuss the political legacy of this Bolivarian leader, who stressed the need to promote multipolarity and fight imperialism.

"We hope that foreign delegates can also approach Venezuelan communities to discover how Chavez’s legacy lives among the people," Rodriguez said, recalling that Venezuelans never refer to Chavez as if he were a figure from the past.

Washington’s blockade against Venezuela has wreaked inestimable damage to the economy, destroying thousands of lives.



These deadly measures, imposed as “punishment” for defying the colonialist Monroe Doctrine, were designed to trigger regime change.



A summary ���� pic.twitter.com/lInbyyGHaQ — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) March 1, 2023

"The death of Commander Chavez in 2013 generated the expectation of the end of the Bolivarian Revolution. However, this has not happened because he bequeathed his ideals to Venezuelans," the Miranda governor stressed.

He recalled that his people chose to defend the Bolivarian revolution despite all the difficulties encountered, including the U.S. blockade, thefts of assets, and attempts of military invasions.

The Careño Theater meeting, which is one of the activities scheduled to remember the 10th anniversary of the Commander death, includes debates on the integration of Latin America countries, ongoing international conflicts, and decolonization.