CONAIE Denounces Death of Fourth Protester in Ecuador

CONAIE indicated that the protester died from "penetrating trauma to the thorax and abdomen caused by pellets."

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) denounced Thursday the death of another protester amid the mobilizations against the policies of the Government of Guillermo Lasso, being the number four in 11 days of the national strike.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the Conaie indicated that the victim was identified as Henry Ernesto Quezada Espinoza, 39, who died after violent repression by security forces against protests in the Ecuadorian capital.

"The murder of Henry Quezada Espinoza in the park El Arbolito in Quito due to penetrating trauma to the thorax and abdomen by pellets is confirmed," the confederation said.

It also warned that on this day of the national strike, the Ecuadorian police launched multiple impact grenades against demonstrators "indiscriminately causing hundreds of wounded, many of them seriously."

For its part, the Alianza de Organizaciones por los Derechos Humanos (Alliance of Human Rights Organizations) also denounced the incident. They urged for an urgent investigation and for "the massacre to stop."

"Repressing protests with abuse of force puts at risk the life and integrity of people to exercise their right to protest during the national strike," it emphasized.

According to the Alianza de Organizaciones por los Derechos Humanos, up to Wednesday, there were 49 incidents of human rights violations, three deaths, 92 wounded, 94 detentions and four disappeared.

Conaie has called on the Ecuadorian government to create actual conditions for dialogue to occur, among them, the immediate cessation of repression and criminalization actions, repeal of the state of emergency and guarantees not to impose new decrees.

In addition, that the humanitarian protection zones be respected and that "the entire agenda be placed on the table and that there be no 'unfeasible' points for the Government, but rather efforts to attend to the citizens' clamor."