9th World Water Forum Kicks Off In Senegal

From Monday to Friday, presidents, academics, leaders of financial institutions, and environmentalists will discuss strategies to strengthen global water security and sanitation in the ninth World Water Forum (WWF) in Diamniadio city in Senegal.

"This meeting allows us to warn on the gravity of the world water situation so that issues related to it remain high on the international agenda," Senegal’s President Macky Sall stated, adding that most problems with this resource are caused by industrial activity.

"Human beings’ indiscriminate action, like the untreated waste resource dumping directly into the environment, leads to pollution and scarcity of water resources,” Sall pointed out.

The World Water Council (WWC) President Loic Fauchon stressed the importance that all constitutions comprise the right of accessing this liquid and that the State finance its provision to all citizens.

