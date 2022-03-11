The US To Declare Colombia A Not-NATO-Member Strategic Ally

Colombian President Duque thanked Biden for the initiative, which he acknowledged was an example of the values and principles that both administrations share.

During a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque in the White House on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that his administration will declare Colombia as a not North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member strategic ally.

"This announcement is recognition of the cooperation that exists between our countries, which for over 200 years of bilateral relations have faced common regional challenges through a strategic partnership," Biden stated.

Duque thanked Biden for the initiative, which he acknowledged was an example of the values and principles that both administrations share and the high-level strengthening of the bilateral relationship.

Besides accessing loans of military equipment, Colombia will be able to receive financing for its defense sector and the development of military programs with the United States as a strategic ally of this country.

The murder of social leaders in Colombia put into global context: pic.twitter.com/6AsURxBIVg — Gideon Long (@gideon_long) March 4, 2022

On Thursday, the Biden administration also announced that it will set some anti-irregular migration policies with regional countries at the 9th Americas Summit to be held in June in Los Angeles. Such policies will expand the funding of resettlement programs and financial aid for Latin American countries such as Colombia that receive large flows of undocumented migrants. "We want to support all efforts that ensure prosperity, peace, and stability for Colombia and its people. We wish our nations to grow together," the U.S. President insisted.