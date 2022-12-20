85 Percent of Peruvians Support Early Elections

The IPSOS survey was applied to 1,216 people and has a margin of error of 2.8 percent.

On Sunday, French consulting firm IPSOS published a poll showing that 85 percent of Peruvians are in favor of early presidential elections due to the political crisis that erupted after Congress ousted Pedro Castillo on December 7.

However, 62 percent of those interviewed believe that important reforms to the political system must be carried out before the authorities can call new general elections.

On the other hand, 23 percent of the citizens are in favor of holding elections even in the current conditions, that is, without making reforms to the laws and the Constitution. Only 9 percent of those interviewed do not agree with bringing forward the elections.

The survey was applied between December 15 and 16 while massive protests were taking place against President Dina Boluarte, who decreed a state of emergency as a result of which 26 people have been killed by Peruvian security forces so far.

The tweet reads, "Peru: In Juliaca, in the Puno region, demonstrations against President Boluarte and the coup plotter Congreso continue."

The IPSOS survey also shows that 53 percent of Peruvians considered that the protests have been encouraged or carried out by radical political or social movements.

Meanwhile, 37 percent of people estimated that the massive mobilizations are really the result of spontaneous popular discontent. According to the data, 10 percent of those interviewed did not take a position on this issue.

The survey was applied to 1,216 people, presented a margin of error of 2.8 percent, and its sample is representative at the national level.