Turkish Lawmakers Sworn In

The Turkish Parliament convened on Friday to hold the swearing-in ceremony for the 600 newly elected deputies.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the swearing-in ceremony for Parliament, which begins its 28th term. He will be sworn in at Parliament on Saturday to officially begin his new five-year term. Erdogan is expected to announce his new cabinet right after the swearing-in ceremony.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which ran in the parliamentary elections under the People's Alliance, won 268 seats. The bloc is composed of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which won 50 deputies, and the New Welfare Party (YRP), which won five. The alliance obtained a combined majority of 323.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won 169 deputies in the six-party National Alliance opposition bloc, which won 212 seats in Parliament.

His Excellency Sheikh Muhamed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Türkiye, along with a number of Arab Ambassadors attended the commencement of the parliament’s 28th term and the oath-taking ceremony held in the Turkish parliament. pic.twitter.com/7DWfmZGvoR — Qatar Embassy-Türkiye (@QatarEmb_Ankara) June 2, 2023

The Labor and Freedom Alliance, a coalition of left-wing political parties, had 65 lawmakers, the Green Left Party won 61 seats and the Türkiye Workers' Party four lawmakers.

Turkish citizens voted on May 14 in two elections, presidential and parliamentary. None of the presidential candidates obtained more than 50% of the votes needed to proclaim a winner in the first round, so a run-off election for the presidency was held for the first time on May 28.

Türkiye's Supreme Electoral Council on Thursday officially declared Erdogan the winner of the presidential runoff election with 52.18% of the vote against his rival, 74-year-old Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the center-left Republican People's Party (CHP).