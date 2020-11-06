2020 Elections: The Latest Data in 5 Key States

After three days of uncertainty, Pennsylvania and Georgia put Democratic candidate Joe Biden on the brink of winning the U.S. Presidency.

The scrutiny in five key states keeps U.S. citizens on edge. These are the latest data of the race for the White House between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Pennsylvania

Interim result: Biden 49.4 percent, Trump 49.3 percent, with a margin of 5,587 votes.

What remains to be scrutinized? About 200,000 votes, the majority in urban areas with a Democratic majority.

When will the results be known? State authorities expect to end the scrutiny this Friday.

Delegates: Pennsylvania distributes 20 votes to the Electoral College, which would be enough for Biden to win the election.

Bonus track: Trump had 700,000 margin votes on election night that have vanished to the current gap.

Georgia

Interim Result: There is a technical tie at 49.4 percent, with Biden leading with a margin of just over 1,090 votes.

What remains to be scrutinized? Authorities estimate there are just over 16,000 votes to be counted, the majority from the Atlanta area, overwhelmingly Democratic.

When will the results be known? Georgia is also expected to finish counting this Friday, but electoral authorities warned that the final margin may be less than 1,000 votes, so there could be a recount.

Delegates: Georgia has 16 delegates to the Electoral College.

Bonus track: Biden has taken the lead, but started election night 300,000 votes behind. If Trump loses Georgia and Pennsylvania, he mathematically could not be the next US president.

Nevada

Provisional result: Biden 49.4 percent, Trump 48.5 percent, less than 11,500 votes away.

What remains to be scrutinized? About 190,000 votes remain, but Nevada continues to accept mail-in ballots until next week.

When will the results be known? Today, Friday, at 10:00 local time (18:00 GMT) the results of the 50,000 vote count will be made public.

Should Trump refuse to step down. ��



“The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House." ~ Biden campaign statement #TrumpMeltdown #DemVoice1 pic.twitter.com/5dQgYtXcjj — Katie ��‍☠️ #BidenHarris2020 (@Meidas_KatiePB1) November 6, 2020

Delegates: Nevada contributes 6 delegates to the Electoral College.

Bonus track: Election experts point out that Biden's victory in Nevada is almost assured as 90 percent of the remaining votes are from Las Vegas County, where Democrats are in the majority.

North Carolina

Interim result: Trump 50 percent, Biden 48.6 percent, about 77,000 margin votes.

What remains to be scrutinized? A maximum of 116,000 votes.

When will the results be known? Next week. North Carolina accepts ballots sent by mail through November 12.

Delegates: It has 15 delegates in the Electoral College.

Bonus track: North Carolina has already counted all available votes, but is waiting for how many of the 116,000 finally arrive. Of the 5 states that remain to be defined, this one seems the clearest for Trump.

Arizona

Interim result: Biden 50.1 percent, Trump 48.5 percent, about 47,000 votes difference.

What remains for scrutiny? About 285,000 votes.

When will the results be known? The count will continue throughout the day and more results are expected on Friday night.

Delegates: Arizona has 11 delegates to the Electoral College.

Bonus track: Although various media outlets screened Arizona for Biden on election night when the difference was over 200,000 votes, some experts point out that the current margin is too small to know who will win.