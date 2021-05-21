13 Candidates Murdered so Far Ahead of Mexico's Election Day

Despite this official figure, the "Etellekt Consultores" firm reports 32 candidates' assassinations since September last year.

Mexico's Security Secretary (SSPC) Rosa Rodriguez confirmed on Friday that 13 candidates had been murdered since the start of electoral campaigns ahead of the upcoming June 6 subnational elections.

She informed that 398 candidates are currently under "monitoring and attention" status, 173 of whom are women. So far, the institution has protected 147 candidates and has registered 101 assaults.

San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Guerrero and Jalisco are among the territories that concentrate the highest number of assassinations.

Despite these official figures, a report by the consulting firm Etellekt Consultores climbed the number of murdered candidates to 32, 89 percent of whom were opponents of the mayors they intended to replace.

Abel Murrieta, candidate for Mayor of Cajeme, Sonora, was gunned down while handing out flyers. He was once Sonora's State Prosecutor & lawyer of the Lebaron family that suffered an attack on their USA relatives in 2019 where 3 women & 6 children were killed. #Mexico #NarcoState pic.twitter.com/08H5sgQNUV — David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) May 14, 2021

The Political Violence Indicator elaborated by the consultancy firm recorded 563 criminal acts against politicians and candidates such as homicides, robberies, kidnappings, and intimidation. At least 83 politicians lost their lives in attacks.

On Friday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) confirmed a 17.3 percent increase in the country's intentional homicide compared to the first four months of last year.

Guanajuato, Baja California, Jalisco, Estado de Mexico, Michoacan y Chihuahua top the list.