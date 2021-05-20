Mexico Is Willing To Accept Respectful Electoral Observation

"Mexico is not a colony. It is not a protectorate. It is a free, independent, and sovereign country," President AMLO said.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Thursday confirmed that the June 6 subnational elections are open to international observation, which must respect the country's sovereignty.

The remarks were made in response to requests from opposition parties for electoral observation missions from the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations (UN).

AMLO also urged the U.S. government to stop financing political groups, especially the Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity organization, which he described as an opposition group "disguised" as a civil association.

"Mexico is not a colony. It is not a protectorate. It is a free, independent, and sovereign country. There is nothing to fear... We are going to be more vigilant... that there is no electoral fraud and no foreign interference," AMLO said.

A sensory survey of the elections in Nuevo León was made by the "encuestas de encuestas Mexico" team in February of this year. The survey asked the question "If today were the elections for governor of your state, which party would you vote for?" and Morena took the lead by 35% pic.twitter.com/ziyxw5si0Z — therealpolitics (@realppolitics) April 18, 2021

He discarded imposing coercive measures on opposition groups, highlighting that political differences would be settled through the electoral process.

Early this week, Mario Delgado, the president of the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena), warned that opposition parties resort to dirty war, smear campaigns, lies, and corruption to inhibit the vote on June 6.

Mexicans will elect 15 governorships, representatives for 30 local congresses, and over 1,000 city councils. In a move to ensure candidates' safety, the Security Secretary granted protection to 18 electoral contesters from different coalitions.