News > Mexico

Mexico Is Willing To Accept Respectful Electoral Observation

  • A caravan shows support for Morena party's electoral campaign, Chihuahua, Mexico, May. 19, 2021.

    A caravan shows support for Morena party's electoral campaign, Chihuahua, Mexico, May. 19, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @mario_delgado

Published 20 May 2021
Opinion

"Mexico is not a colony. It is not a protectorate. It is a free, independent, and sovereign country," President AMLO said.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Thursday confirmed that the June 6 subnational elections are open to international observation, which must respect the country's sovereignty.

The remarks were made in response to requests from opposition parties for electoral observation missions from the Organization of American States (OAS) and the United Nations (UN).

AMLO also urged the U.S. government to stop financing political groups, especially the Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity organization, which he described as an opposition group "disguised" as a civil association.

"Mexico is not a colony. It is not a protectorate. It is a free, independent, and sovereign country. There is nothing to fear... We are going to be more vigilant... that there is no electoral fraud and no foreign interference," AMLO said.

He discarded imposing coercive measures on opposition groups, highlighting that political differences would be settled through the electoral process.

Early this week, Mario Delgado, the president of the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena), warned that opposition parties resort to dirty war, smear campaigns, lies, and corruption to inhibit the vote on June 6.

Mexicans will elect 15 governorships, representatives for 30 local congresses, and over 1,000 city councils. In a move to ensure candidates' safety, the Security Secretary granted protection to 18 electoral contesters from different coalitions.

La Jornada - Milenio
by teleSUR/ eh- JF
