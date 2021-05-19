Mexico Battles Inflation as the Economy Is Recovering

Mexico saw on April the highest inflation rate since 2017, as the authorities reported an increase of 6.08 percent. The president highlighted several economic indicators starting to recover after the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned on Wednesday that inflation is "heating the economy" and confirmed that controlling the phenomena is the responsibility of the Mexican bank.

"The economy is heating up, that is, it is growing, and we have to take care that there is no inflation because inflation is very harmful to the population," the president said during a press conference.

Nuestro compromiso es escuchar, atender y respetar a todas y a todos dando preferencia a los más necesitados. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/dN6udovrpO — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) May 19, 2021

"Our commitment is to listen, attend and respect everyone, giving preference to those most in need. Morning conference."

The authorities estimate that the economy could grow at least 6 percent this year, and Obrador said the employment rate had increased remarkably. Likewise, the president thanked the people who have continued to pay their taxes. During the last five months, incomes from takes have surpassed 1 billion Mexican pesos, a significant contribution to federal-funded social programs.