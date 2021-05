The first meeting since the deal came into force last year will take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Mexico, the U.S., and Canada will hold next week their first round of talks on its new deal, focusing on labor and the environment, authorities announced on Friday.

The U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement that "the ministers will receive updates about work already underway to advance cooperation."

Also, the ministers "will hold robust discussions about USMCA's landmark labor and environmental obligations," the authorities added.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) promotes cooperation in areas such as intellectual property, digital trade, financial services, and the environment.