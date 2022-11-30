11 568 KM2 of Forest Lost in the Brazilian Amazon in 12 Months

Between August 2021 and July 2022, the deforested area of the Amazon region reached 11 568 square kilometers, said the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

According to INPE data released on Wednesday, the figure indicates a decrease of 11.27 percent compared to the period from August 2020 to July 202, when 13 038 square kilometers of forest were lost.

The Satellite Monitoring of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon Project (Prodes), considered the most accurate for measuring annual deforestation rates, provided the above figures.

In 2004, the country recorded the highest rate of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, with 27 700 square kilometers of forest lost.

In contrast, 2012 was the year with the least devastation in the Amazon, when 4 500 square kilometers were lost, according to Prodes. Three years later, the situation was reversed.

Quatro anos de governo Bolsonaro, 45 mil km2 de floresta totalmente cortados. O pior: consolidou-se nova fronteira de grilagem, no Acre, BR-319, em torno da Transamazonia (oeste do PA e sul do AM). Alto risco para a Amazonia (segue o fio). + pic.twitter.com/hpSGOB8cTT — Gilberto Camara (@gcamara) November 30, 2022

Four years of the Bolsonaro government, 45 thousand km2 of forest have been totally cut down. The worst: a new frontier of land grabbing has been consolidated, in Acre, BR-319, around the Transamazonia (west of PA and south of AM). High risk for Amazonia (follow the thread) +

Under the government of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, rainforest loss increased by 59.5 percent, said the Climate Observatory.

The entity's executive secretary, Marcio Astrini, said after the release of the INPE data that "Bolsonaro received the country with a rate of 7 500 square kilometers of deforestation in the Amazon and is handing it over with 11 500 kilometers."

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will take office on January 1, 2003, has pledged to put Brazil back on the environmental stage and diplomacy.