Brazil: Return To Mask Mandatory Use at Airports & Airplanes

The recent increase in cases of COVID-19 in the country has led to the mandatory use of face masks in airplanes and airports coming back into force next Friday, November 25.

The decision came from the Collegiate Board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which examined current epidemiological data showing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil.

According to Anvisa, "In recent years, Brazil has seen an increase in virus transmission in the months of November to January, a situation that could get even worse with the anticipation of a greater flow of travelers passing through airports during school vacations and the end-of-year holidays."

The agency said it adapted the existing standards in proportion to the risk to the population's health, using its legal powers. The measures will be revised whenever necessary through surveillance, evaluation and monitoring of epidemiological data.

Under the new resolution, the use of face masks is mandatory inside airport terminals, means of transport and other establishments located in the airport area.



������������ANVISA: Masks Mandate

in planes✈✈✈ and airports��‍✈️

⛔⛔⛔FORBIDDEN

�� incorrect position on the face

�� cloth masks

�� plastic masks

�� masks with exhalation valves

[including N95 or PFF2 masks]

�� face shield without masks

��https://t.co/i7ZiCoeFPk pic.twitter.com/REYpBjPVRo — beatrice (@beattrice_) November 23, 2022

Anvisa's director, Alex Campos, said that "the use of masks in high-risk environments, due to their characteristics of confinement, circulation and agglomeration of people, represents an act of citizenship and protection of the community and aims to mitigate the risk of transmission and contagion of the disease."

Three months ago, Anvisa lifted the mandatory use of masks in Brazilian airplanes and airports, maintaining the recommendation for their use.

As one of the countries in the world most affected by COVID-19, Brazil has so far recorded 689 272 deaths and more than 35 million infections, according to the Ministry of Health.