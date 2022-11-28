Brazil Goes to the Round of 16 After Beating Switzerland 1-0

The South American team focused its attacks on the left side using Vinicius, a Real Madrid player who could have scored goals on two very clear occasions.

On Monday, Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 with a goal from Casemiro and qualified for the next round in the 2022 World Cup.

Casemiro put his side ahead in the 83rd minute when his first-time shot deflected in off Manuel Akanji following Rodrygo's flicked pass.

Brazil have now won its past nine matches and will progress to the last 16 of football's tournament irrespective of the result of their final group game against Cameroon on Friday.

Militao was the novelty in the Brazilian team whose coach Tite allowed Rodrygo to enter in the second half to unclog a game that was getting complicated.

Brazil focused its attacks on the left side using Vinicius, a Real Madrid player who could have scored goals on two very clear occasions. However, Sommer prevented him from doing so in one of them and, on the other one, the VAR disallowed a goal due to a previous offside.

Meanwhile, the performance of the Swiss team began to decline as it was barely able to disturb the Brazilian goalkeeper Allison.

Switzerland will dispute the pass to the next stage playing with Serbia, which previously tied with Cameroon on Monday.