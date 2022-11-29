Landslide Drags Cars and Trucks in Guaratuba, Brazil

"The mud came under the car, lifted us up, and then threw us on top of the cars," the Guaratuba mayor said.

On Monday night, a massive landslide occurred on the BR 376 highway in the municipality of Guaratuba, in the state of Parana, where authorities reported one person dead and an undetermined number of missing people.

Due to the intense rains hitting the area, the Santa Catarina Fire Department and other rescue teams had to suspend the search for victims at dawn since the risk of new landslides was still present.

On Tuesday morning, however, rescue workers resumed searches for missing people around the highway where the landslide swept away at least ten cars and five trucks.

Military police, firefighters, and Parana Civil Defense teams are going to the disaster site, together with the Federal Highway Police and the concessionaire company Arteris Litoral Sul, local outlet Novocantu reported.

O que sabemos sobre o deslizamento de terra que atingiu veículos na BR-376.



Caso aconteceu na noite desta segunda-feira, 28, em Guaratuba, no Paraná, sentido Santa Catarina. pic.twitter.com/8a0FIixehP — O Município Blumenau Ⓜ️ (@omunicipioblu) November 29, 2022

The Guaratuba Mayor Roberto Justus, who was precisely traveling on the highway at the time of the landslide, gave his testimony about what happened.

"It was a horrible thing. A mountain collapsed. It dragged us over other vehicles. The driver and I are alive because God wanted it. I don't know how but the mud came under the car, lifted us up, and then threw us on top of the cars," he said.

The Parana Governor Ratinho Junior announced that the security and rescue forces will present a balance of the situation today.

