Brazil: Bolsonaro’s Party’s Appeal to Void Elections Rejected

On Wednesday, Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rejected an appeal filed by President Jair Bolsonaro's party to invalidate the result of the recent national elections in which the head of state lost his bid for a second term, local media reported.

"The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, denied the request for extraordinary verification of the result of the second round of elections. The request was filed on Tuesday (22) by the Liberal Party, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro," advanced the portal G1.

The magistrate considered that the party did not present evidence of fraud to justify the requested votes' reevaluation.

De Moraes also imposed a fine of almost R$23 million (US$4.27 million) for bad faith litigation when Justice is irresponsibly activated, reported G1.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday asked to "invalidate" the results of electronic ballot boxes of pre-EU2020 manufacturing models, namely the UE2009, UE2010, UE2011, UE2013 and UE2015 models, which are more than half.

The party argues an "irreparable malfunction" in these models, detected by the technical audit conducted by the Instituto Voto Legal, hired by the PL.

According to that audit, Bolsonaro was the most voted in the newer model ballot boxes with 51.05 percent of the votes.

On October 30, two-time president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the second round of the presidential elections with 50.90 percent of the votes, against Bolsonaro's 49.10 percent.