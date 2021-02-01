Cubans Living in the US Demand an End To the Blockade

A caravan to show solidarity with Cuba took place in Miami, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

Hundreds of Cubans living in the U.S. and social activists on Sunday held a caravan to demand improvement in Cuba-U.S. bilateral relations.

Under the slogan "Bridges of Love between Cuba and the U.S.", the caravan took place for the first time in Miami, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

The activists called for the unity of all Cuban-Americans to demand an end to the U.S. blockade and the reopening of embassies.

In Miami's Coral Gables Park, the caravan paid homage to national hero Jose Marti on the occasion of the 168th anniversary of his birth on Jan. 28.

El himno nacional de #Cuba en voz de estadounidenses y cubanoamericanos da inicio a la caravana en contra del #Bloqueo a Cuba desde #Miami. #NoMasBloqueo #UnBlockCuba #PuentesDeAmor pic.twitter.com/Tz0YGsKwal — Yury Valdés ���� (@valdes_yury) February 1, 2021

The meme reads, "The caravan against the blockade started in Miami with Cuba's national anthem singed by Cuban Americans."

They also advocated for the resumption of consular services and money transference following the halt to remittances by the U.S. company Western Union due to new sanctions by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

On July 11, 2020, the Bridges of Love organizer Carlos Lazo began a 5,000-kilometer bicycle ride in Seattle to request the re-establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Democrats, Republicans, Cubans and non-Cubans, people of different creeds and ideologies from all over the world, we raise our voices to ask President Joe Biden to end the economic sanctions that weigh on the Cuban family," Lazo said.