President Biden To Reassess US Policies Towards Cuba

His administration might remove some of the arbitrary sanctions that Donald Trump implemented against the Cuban people.

White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Thursday announced that President Joe Biden will analyze whether or not measures against Cuba taken during President Donald Trump's administration (2017-2021) should be eliminated.

"Our Cuba policy is governed by two principles. First, support for democracy and human rights - that will be at the core of our efforts. Second is Americans, especially Cuban Americans, are the best ambassadors for freedom in Cuba. So we'll review the Trump administration policies," she said.

If there is any change, the U.S. policy toward the Cuban revolution could acquire similar characteristics to the one implemented by the government of President Barack Obama (2009-2017).

A few days before leaving office, Trump reinforced the economic blockade against Cuba and placed this country on the U.S. blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.

Five years ago, however, diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries had prospects of a slight improvement. Besides removing Cuba from that list, Obama traveled to the island and implemented some policies to progressively increase tourism and trade.

That partial easing of hostilities towards the Cuban revolution was diluted in 2019 when Trump began to establish new and more aggressive sanctions to satisfy his domestic sponsors and sympathizers.

Among those were measures related to issues such as the suspension of travel to the island and the prohibition of remittances from the United States.