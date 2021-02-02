Cuba Launches Phase II of Its 'Abdala' COVID-19 Vaccine

So far, this vaccine has shown few and mild adverse events in 132 volunteers who only reported mild pain in the area where it was applied.

Cuba's Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) General Director Marta Ayala Monday announced that Abdala COVID-19 vaccine (CIGB 66) started phase II of clinical trials, which will have around 760 volunteers.

Besides volunteers aged between 19 and 54 years old, individuals up to 80 years old will be included in the trials that will take place in Santiago de Cuba.

Divided into two immunization schedules, Phase II will also apply two doses of the Abdala vaccine with administrations of 25 and 50 micrograms.

Having started on Dec. 7 last year, Phase I showed positive results regarding the safety and reactogenicity of the two CIGB 66 doses applied for the study.

So far, the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine has shown few and mild adverse events in 132 volunteers who only reported mild pain in the area where it was applied.

CIGB is also working on the Mambisa (CIGB 669) vaccine which is being developed at the National Toxicology Center and uses the intranasal route.

Likewise, the Finlay Institute of Vaccine launched clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 01 and Soberana 02. The National Coordinating Center for Clinical Trials officials also noted that the two vaccines were safe with mild adverse events.