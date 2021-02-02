South African President Proposes Nobel Prize for Cuban Doctors

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the selfless and unwavering help of the Cuban government and people to his country when he proposed the Nobel Prize to his medical brigade.

Addressing the nation in a televised address on the adjustment of measures to prevent and combat COVID-19, the South African president made a special aside dedicated to Cuba's contribution in this field.

True to its history, the president recalled in his speech, that small island nation has demonstrated its solidarity with the most affected countries and has sent more than 3,700 Cubans around the world to help in the fight against COVID-19.

In recognition of that effort, Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa's Cabinet agreed to prepare a nomination of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specializing in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

In Africa alone, he noted in arguing for the nomination; the Cuban Medical Brigade had treated more than 38,000 people by the end of November 2020 alone.

In recognition of this effort, Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialised in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics – or as they commonly are known, the Cuban Medical Brigade – for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. — Cyril Ramaphosa ���� #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 1, 2021

"Today, groups of Cuban health personnel are still active in many countries, including here in South Africa," the President emphasized, referring to the Henry Reeve Brigade contingent of just over 200 members that since last April has been on the front line of the fight against the pandemic in South Africa.

Consequently, Ramaphosa emphasized that "we extend our most sincere thanks to Cuba's people for this great demonstration of solidarity and humanity."