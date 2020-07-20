'Our Voice Raises' Song Honors 15 Years of TeleSUR Broadcasting

On July 24, teleSUR celebrates 15 years of accompanying the struggles of the peoples.

The international network teleSUR presents the song "Our Voice Rises" to celebrate its 15th anniversary of continuous transmission of its signal in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Our Voice Rises" is the symbol of the celebration of 15 years of teleSUR, the signal of the peoples of the South.

Participating in the production are Duo Surconciente (Venezuela), Evelin Cordero (Chile), Adriana Varela (Argentina), Analu (Chile), Sara Curruchich (Guatemala), Cecilia Todd (Venezuela), Eugenia Leon (Mexico); Norma Odara, Carol Vidal and Lika Rosa (Brazil), and Haila (Cuba).

“ SE LEVANTA NUESTRA VOZ. .@teleSURtv conmemora su 15 aniversario, honrando las luchas que tienen espacio en sus pantallas. Honrando nuestra historia libertaria. Honrando a nuestros compañeros que superan toda dificultad. https://t.co/uy9HXnXDE3 — Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR) July 20, 2020

The meme reads, “OUR VOICE RISES. teleSUR commemorates its 15th anniversary, honoring the struggles that have space on its screens. Honoring our libertarian history. Honoring our comrades who overcome all difficulties."

This July 24, teleSUR communicational multiplatform, defender of the information plurality, celebrates 15 years of broadcasting the facts omitted by the mainstream media and accompanying the peoples to be their voice in the world.