Iowa Poll Shows Sanders Leads by 9 Points Ahead of Caucuses

A new Iowa poll published Sunday shows that Sen. Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner of the Democratic presidential candidates in the state with 30 percent support, leading thus by nine points, a week before the state's Feb. 3rd caucuses.

Former Vice President Joe Biden comes in second with 21 percent, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar is third with 13 percent.

"Compared to the Emerson Poll of Iowa in December, Sanders has picked up the most support, rising eight points," noted data analyst Isabel Holloway. "Biden has lost two points, Klobuchar has moved up three points, and Warren has dropped one point. Buttigieg has lost the most support, falling eight points. Yang and Gabbard have each risen by three points, and Steyer has moved up two points."

The survey came as the senator rallied in Iowa over the weekend, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who officially endorsed him last October.

"We are their worst nightmare," Sanders said during an event in Sioux City, referring to the corporate and establishment forces in league against his campaign and the movement backing it.

He also pointed out that Trump and the Republican National Committee are suddenly "talking about our campaign."

Prior to Sanders' weekend rallies, Trump's reelection campaign sent an email to supporters describing Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement of Sanders as "problematic" and calling the Vermont senator "the godfather of her extreme agenda and socialist vision for America."

But the senator told the large crowd that Trump and his Republican allies aren't the only ones nervous to see Sanders possibly win the nomination.

"Suddenly, we have the Democratic establishment very nervous about this campaign," Sanders declared.

"We got Wall Street nervous. We got the insurance companies nervous. We got the drug companies nervous. We got the fossil fuel industry nervous. We got the military-industrial complex nervous. We got the prison-industrial complex nervous. We got billionaires going on television crying that they're going to have to start paying their fair share of taxes."

"And they're starting to think, 'Could this really happen? Could there really be a political movement in America which brings together blacks and whites and Latinos and Asian Americans and Native Americans, gay and straight, to stand up as working-class people fighting for change?'" Sanders added, concluding that "We are their worst nightmare."