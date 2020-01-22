Sanders Calls on Global Movement to Tackle 'Billionaires' Greed'

"We live in a world where a tiny handful of billionaires have extraordinary control over the economic and political life of the global community," Sanders recalled.

In a response to a new Oxfam International report on inequality, Sen. Bernie Sanders called Tuesday for a global movement to pursue economic justice.

"According to a new report from Oxfam, the top 1percent own more than twice as much wealth than the rest of humanity combined," the Vermont senator noted in a statement.

"Meanwhile, nearly half of the global population is trying to survive on less than US$5.50 a day and 820 million are going hungry."

"Now, more than ever, our job is to bring people around the world together to develop an international movement that takes on the greed of the billionaire class and leads us to a world of economic, social, political, and environmental justice."

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has vowed to tackle the "outrageous level of inequality that exists in America today," and proposed a "tax on extreme wealth" that he revealed in September 2019on his campaign website.

The plan would consist of the creation of a one percent tax on wealth between US$32 and US$50 million, with the rate progressively increasing on richer citizens in the United States.

The report published earlier this week by Oxfam shocked more than a few people as it showed that the world’s billionaires, representing 2,153 people, had more money than the poorest 4.6 billion combined in 2019 and that the 22 richest men in the world had more wealth than all the women in Africa.