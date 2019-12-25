Michael Moore: Sanders Can Beat Trump in 2020

"Bernie understands that capitalism and the greedy form of capitalism, especially, that we have now is at the core of so many of the problems that we are talking about," Moore said in an MSNBC interview.

The American documentary filmmaker and activist Michael Moore, a frequent critic of President Trump, said Tuesday that he believes Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders could defeat the president in the 2020 election.

During an interview with the MSNBC television network, the renowned documentary filmmaker said this could happen because of the weakness of the current White House tenant, who faces a formal charge of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and will face impeachment in the Senate, something that would make the Sanders campaign successful in 2020.

He also pointed out that Sanders, a progressive leader, is being perceived by voters as "a real alternative, and that could also be a boost to his presidential aspirations."

“He is outside the box the way Trump was [in 2016],” Moore told MSNBC.

Given the concern of the interviewer regarding Sanders' advanced age, 78, and his possible remaining in office for four years if he wins the election, Moore said he recently saw the senator deliver a speech that "lasted an hour and a half" and in which "he did not use that lectern as a crutch or anything (...) was incredible," he added.

Last Oct., the documentary filmmaker confirmed his support for Sanders in the midst of a wide field of pre-candidates of the blue affiliation that still holds in competition 15 contenders. He also cited a poll that showed the Upper House member ahead of Trump in Iowa, the state where the primary election process begins.

Previously, Moore had already shown his support for Sanders over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.

The activist explained to MSNBC that his support for the Democratic senator is because "he understands that capitalism and the greedy form of capitalism, especially, that we have now is at the core of so many of the problems that we're talking about."