Hillary Clinton Won't Help Bernie Sanders Win 2020 Election

The progressive group Justice Democrats said Clinton's comments were "unacceptable" and "dangerous."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said she would not commit to back Sen. Bernie Sanders should he win the Democratic nomination this year and declared in a forthcoming documentary that "nobody likes" the Vermont senator.

Her comments were made in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday. Clinton confirmed that she would not endorse Sanders if he wins the nomination this year, harshly criticizing the senator who had endorsed her in 2016 following the primary.

"Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done," Clinton claims in the documentary, going on to call Sanders “a career politician.”

"It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it," she adds.

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter if her assessment still stands, Clinton said, "Yes, it does."

Clinton’s comments did not come as a surprise for progressives in the United States.

"Hillary Clinton didn't run for the presidency to benefit anyone but herself," tweeted writer Natalie Shure, "so it makes sense she'd prioritize personal score-settling over siding with Bernie against Trump."

One other tale-of-the-tape re #HillaryClinton versus @BernieSanders :



Her friends: Harvey Weinstein, Henry Kissinger, Jeffrey Epstein, Dershowitz and similar ilk.



Bernie: pic.twitter.com/hf2ynYE80H — Jonathan Tasini (@jonathantasini) January 21, 2020

Jewish Currents news editor David Klion said in a tweet that the interview was another indication of the lasting legacy of Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

"Start to finish, one of the most selfish, petty, nihilistic, counterproductive careers in American political history," said Klion. "Every time they open their mouths it makes things worse. History will not remember the Clintons fondly," Klion tweeted.

“‘Nobody likes him,’ she doesn't mean voters in VT or nationwide. She means US senators, donors, political operatives, and media elites—the only people she ever interacts with,” he added.

Later Tuesday, the progressive group Justice Democrats said Clinton's comments were "unacceptable" and "dangerous," urging her to support "whoever the eventual Democratic nominee" is.

Clinton beat Sanders in a sharp 2016 primary, before losing the presidential election and delivering the command of the country to President Donald Trump.

Sanders is the most popular senator in the U.S. among his constituents and has an average national approval rating seven points higher than Clinton.