XXIX International Book Fair Inaugurated by Miguel Diaz-Canel

This edition of the event is dedicated to Vietnam and honors leading figures of the Cuban intellectual body, including Ana Cairo Ballesteros and Eugenio Hernández Espinosa.

Once more, Havana hosts XXIX International Book Fair, one of the most significant literary events of the region, inaugurated Thursday at Fort San Carlos de La Cabaña as usual, and that will last till February 16.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel attended the inauguration joined by Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam, nation to which this edition of the fair is dedicated.

On behalf of the guest of honor delegation, Thi Mai thanked the Caribbean country for granting Vietnam this privilege. She described Havana as a beautiful and hospitable city and the Book Fair as one of the most important cultural events in Spanish-speaking countries.

Thi expressed that in times where technology prevails, this cultural event aims to honor the role and value of books and constitutes a message to readers. "It opens the doors to book lovers."

A book fair of cultural resistance giving continuity to the Commander-in-Chief's foundational legacy.

This book festival aims to recognize the work of leading figures of the Cuban intellectuality, including Ana Cairo Ballesteros and Eugenio Hernández Espinosa, as well as the 61st anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution and the 20th of the Territorial Editions System.

More than 200 guests from 44 countries are joining this celebration in the next few days.

According to the president of the Cuban Book Institute, Juan Rodríguez Cabrera, the extraordinary will of the Cuban State to continue improving the general culture of the people, has made it possible for more than 4,000 titles and 4 million copies to travel throughout the country in this 2020.